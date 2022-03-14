MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The City of Mobile will receive funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration to purchase new Wave Transit Busses.

According to the Federal Transit Administration, the new busses will replace aging busses in order to improve safety and reliability of the transit service to residents.

On March 14, President Biden and the FTA awarded over $400 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said, “These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need.”

The FTA has not announced when the new busses will be in Mobile.