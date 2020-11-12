Wave Transit: No bus service on Thanksgiving; fixed route and mobility service, fare collection to resume Nov. 30

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — During Thanksgiving, November 26, the Wave Transit says there will be no bus service and all administrative offices are closed.

The regular schedule will start up again that following Friday but the administrative offices will still be closed.

Additionally, the Wave Transit released information regarding its fixed route and mobility service, fare collection, and social distancing.

Full press release below:

On Monday, November 30, 2020, The Wave Transit System will resume Fare Collection for Fixed Route and Mobility Services. Also, Fixed Route service will resume front door boarding. All passengers are reminded to use public transit only for necessary trips and continue to practice social distancing to include Wearing a Mask and Staying at least Six (6) feet part.

The Wave has implemented numerous health innovations so fares can be safely collected with minimal contact between operators and passengers. Transparent safety partitions have been installed on all buses.

We will continue to closely monitor operations and make necessary adjustments to support the health and safety of transit operators and riders during the COVID-19 crisis.

For additional information and updates, please visit The Waves facebook page at www.facebook.com/thewavetransit or website at www.thewavetransit.com.

