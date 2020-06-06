Waterspout caught on camera off Dauphin Island coast

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In what may be a precursor of the next few days, a Twitter user captured a waterspout on camera. Kyle Cotton posted a video to Twitter of a waterspout Saturday morning. The video has since been viewed thousands of times.
