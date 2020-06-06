Waterspout caught on camera off Dauphin Island coast

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — In what may be a precursor of the next few days, a Twitter user captured a waterspout on camera. Kyle Cotton posted a video to Twitter of a waterspout Saturday morning. The video has since been viewed thousands of times.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories