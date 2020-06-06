Waterspout caught on camera off Dauphin Island coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) --- A surprise for many waking up to discover the removal of the confederate statue of Admiral Semmes in Downtown Mobile. Mayor Sandy Stimpson ordered it and crews worked overnight to do it. The city calling it "temporary."

Whether it was the right decision or not, it's a conversation that may never reach a common ground. Now the biggest questions are, what does this mean moving forward? Why this decision was made? And how to make sure this removal is permanent?