Waterfront Rescue Missions in Mobile, Pensacola expect number of people seeking shelter to rise as temperatures drop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re expecting some of the coldest weather of 2021 to hit this week. Workers at nonprofit groups across Mobile and Pensacola are getting ready for a busier than an average couple of days helping more people stay safe from the cold.

The waterfront rescue mission has shelters in both Mobile and Pensacola. They’re go-to spots for men who are homeless, heatless, or both. They expect the number of guests in both cities to go up in the next few days up to 20%. They could be housing 60+ people in both locations.

“We have to keep our guests safe, our employees safe with a healthy environment, so we have covid restrictions in place to safely distance our guests, cleaning protocols, to do health screens at the door,” said Waterfront Mission Executive Vice President Angie Ishee. These are some of the changes brought on by the pandemic in the last year–keeping space between guests has also been a constant.

“We may have them in the chapel or the dining area so we have beds in areas we don’t normally sleep, but this is what we do in extreme cold or extreme weather,” said Ishee. It’s been a challenging time for non-profits, adapting to changing circumstances.

“During COVID nonprofits have realized the tremendous need for collaboration so waterfront does its piece, other organizations do their parts and through that, we are meeting more needs in a greater way,” said Ishee. They expect to meet more of those needs this week as more people reach out for help to get out of the cold.