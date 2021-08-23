Waterfront Rescue Mission reopening overnight shelter in Mobile and Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission confirmed in a news release the reopening of both the Mobile and Pensacola overnight shelters.

Waterfront Rescue Mission shelters provide hot meals and access to showers, toiletries, restrooms, counseling, and other services.

The mission said in the release they have taken steps to help maintain a safe and healthy environment, including sanitizing both missions professionally.

Protocols are being taken to keep guests, staff, and volunteers safe, such as mask-wearing, regular facility cleaning, health screens, and distancing.

