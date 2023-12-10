MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With overnight low temperatures in the 30’s expected for the start of the week, non-profit groups are working to try and keep people safe from the cold. Officials at the Waterfront Rescue Mission in both Mobile and Pensacola say one of their main goals is essentially to get as many people off the streets overnight during the cold nights as they can.

When the temperature drops below 40 degrees the mission enacts its cold weather policy, which means the shelter will be open 24 hours for people to get out of the cold and they’ll reduce some of the barriers to get more men into the shelter.

Waterfront Rescue Mission’s shelter is for men but in Mobile and Pensacola. Officials say they partner with non-profits in both cities to assist women seeking shelter from the cold. I spoke over the phone with Waterfront’s Executive Director of PR and Development Mark Isbell.

“I mean, the main thing, it’s about safety. It’s about preserving life during these cold weather emergencies. So we’re just trying to get people off the street, get them in a place where the water. The other thing that it allows us to do is it allows us to, again, offer additional services to the waterfront to provide for them to hopefully get them off the street long term,” he said.

Isbell says they usually see a jump of 20 percent with the temperatures get near or below freezing. Sometimes unhoused people resist going into a shelter during dangerous weather because of rules or a fear of losing their stuff. Isbell says they can’t force people into the shelter but they can try to convince people safety is important above all else.