MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission says during these temperatures, they’re keeping the building open all day until it gets a bit warmer so that anyone in need of some warmth can have some.

The Waterfront Rescue Mission had about double the amount of men they normally house, nearly 90 men spent the evening at Waterfront Thursday night as the temperatures dropped and they expect to have an additional 40-50 Friday night.

Waterfront Rescue Mission said they’re open for those in need of a warm place to stay this weekend.

“If you’re out there and have no place to go, find shelter because this is definitely life-threatening and there are places available,” said Jim Langston, the Director of the Waterfront Rescue Mission Mobile.

Joseph Williams decided to come to Waterfront Rescue Mission Friday morning after it started to get extremely cold.

“To me, it felt like about 17 degrees with the wind blowing,” said Williams.

He and dozens of others made for a full house during the Waterfront Rescue mission’s annual Christmas luncheon.

“Shows you that God is everywhere, and he’s also in your hearts to give people a place to go and stay,” said Williams.

The Waterfront Rescue Mission says during extreme, life-threatening weather, they can see 40% more occupancy than on a regular night.

“This is why we’re here to help those that need shelter, and so we’re trying to get everybody in from out of the cold, that everyone that we can help,” said Langston.

To make sure there are enough beds during these cold temperatures, the City of Mobile and the Red Cross gave the waterfront about 50 cots to use during this cold snap. The cots are in addition to the 110 beds they already have. About 20 cots were used Thursday night, and they expect to use more Friday evening.

The Waterfront encourages everyone to seek shelter from this cold weather for the next few days.

“Don’t try to rough this out,” said Langston.

You can find a list of warming centers here.