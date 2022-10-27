MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Waterfront Rescue Mission provides food and services to the homeless all along the Gulf Coast. Jim Langston is the director of Waterfront Mission of Mobile. He joined us on the Red Couch to talk about what is happening there as we head into these winter months and into the holiday season.

Bill: Well, the Waterfront Rescue Mission provides food and services to the homeless all along the Gulf Coast.

Jessica: Joining us on the Red Couch this morning, Jim Langston is the director of Waterfront Mission of Mobile to talk about what is happening there as we head into these winter months and into the holiday season. We’re glad you’re here this morning.

Tell us what is happening at your mission.

Jim Langston, Director, Waterfront Mission of Mobile: Well, we’re already actively preparing for the holidays. Thanksgiving will be here before we know it. And we live off a volunteer hours and donations. We expect to feed thousands through the holiday season. And this year, compared to last year, we’d already serve to more individuals through the end of June than all of last year.

Bill: Wow. And we were talking during the break, you had said the striking thing to you is how that need is growing.

Jim Langston: Yes. Due to the opioid epidemic due to the economy. Inflation affects us all. And there are so many ways that people experience homelessness. As many reasons as there are ways that people can suffer trauma and brokenness and job loss and all those kinds of things go into this equation.

So there’s a growing number of people who are in need of help. And so we want people to receive hope and help. And we don’t do it alone. We have a lot of partners in the community and we refer people out. But we’re involved with recovery and overnight services. We have a day service. So that men and women can come in to a safe place out of the weather elements, get lunch and and get connected with some of our partners that can help them in health care and job training.

We have programs for guys that stay in with us for getting a better job recovery services. So there’s a whole list of things that we try to we try to give everyone the help they need, and that varies from one person to another.

Jessica: And your resources are available to men, also women and children.

Jim Langston: We are a men’s shelter for overnight services.

We have been for 73 years. This is our 73rd year in Mobile. But we have day services four days a week from 11:00 in the morning until two and men, women, children can come in. And we have the resources, their clothing closet, free lunch, and our partners are there.

Bill: And I want to say that for people out there struggling, you say I just don’t know where to go.

You really, truly are one stop shopping for a lot of help.

Jim Langston: We with our partners. Yes, sir. We’re not the answer for everyone, but we’re we’re pretty good at our rescue services. And our recovery services. And we have great partners in health care and job training. And I mean, one of the things that you’ve seen on the news is the partnership we have with the city of Mobile through Ransom Ministries, where we’re getting men who have no job and have been on the street, are now working in the litter cleanup.

And and it’s been a very successful program. And it’s fourth, fifth month, but it’s really going well, working well.

Jessica: You need volunteers you need donations. If you can help get in touch with Waterfront Mission of Mobile. Thank you for being here with us this morning. Thank you.

Bill: Jim Langston, our guest. Thank you, Jim.