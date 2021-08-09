Waterfront Rescue Mission closed temporarily due to COVID-19

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Waterfront Rescue Mission has suspended overnight shelter in Mobile due to several guests testing positive for COVID.

The earliest reopen date for the shelter is Aug. 23. That date could be later, depending on “circumstances,” according to a news release.

Healthcare workers and the Health Department are helping guide the protocols and planning.

“The temporary closure of the overnight shelter has the health and safety of staff and volunteers as a chief concern,” according to the release.

Those men in the Waterfront’s Homeless Rescue Programs will remain on campus. Those who tested positive for COVID are in a separate quarantine area of the mission.

Overnight shelters in Pensacola were closed Sunday. Those locations are suspended until at least Aug. 16.

To keep up to date with the suspensions you can visit the mission’s Facebook page here.

Waterfront Rescue Mission has provided resources to the Gulf Coast’s homeless population since 1949.