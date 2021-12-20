Waterfront Mission plans to complete feeding 5,000 between Thanksgiving and Christmas

(WKRG) — Waterfront Mission plans on the completion of feeding 5,000 homeless people between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

The Feeding of the 5,000 Holiday Initiative is designed to provide 5,000 meals between Thanksgiving and the New Year, in the Pensacola and Mobile communities combined, we feed homeless and food insecure people every day of the year, but because the holidays can be especially difficult and lonely for many people, we provide even more meals to help people navigate these difficult times Angie Ishee, Waterfront Vice President

During Christmas week, Waterfront will provide 2,500 meals through partnerships with various organizations. With the other 2,500 meals having been provided the week of Thanksgiving.

Those homeless located in Mobile are invited to join Waterfront Mission’s Mobile location on Christmas eve for a meal on Washington Ave. The meals will be available at the Mobile location at 11 a.m.

Those in Pensacola meals will be distributed to encampments and other areas instead of a banquet at the Mission.

Those organizations participating in helping deliver meals include:

Opening Doors Homeless Outreach

Volunteers of America

Council of Aging

Cantonment Improvement Council

Reentry Alliance of Pensacola

McKemie Place

Westminster Village

Waterfront Mission has been the leading provider of shelter, recovery service, and hot meals for the homeless and needy along the Gulf Coast for 72 years.

For the Christmas feedings, volunteers and food have been met, but if you wish to help in other needs you can donate toiletries and cold weather clothing to the Mission locations in Pensacola or Mobile.