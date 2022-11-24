MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While many of us are gathering around a dinner table full of food with family this Thanksgiving holiday, there are some people in our community who nearly went without.

Thankfully, the Mobile branch of the Waterfront Rescue Mission and more than 30 volunteers stepped up to give people in need a place to eat and feel loved this holiday. Thursday afternoon, they served Thanksgiving lunch to hundreds of people.

“This is about people knowing that even if they don’t have a home or a family to eat dinner with… we are family,” said Rebecca Kirkland, the Waterfront Mission’s kitchen manager.

Before people enjoyed their Thanksgiving lunch, the non-profit held a church service. Jim Langston, the director, says this is all a part of showing people that they are loved and they matter.

“Regardless of what circumstances are going on in their life, God has a purpose and knows them and loves them,” said Langston. “We just want to be a part of sharing that love.”

Willie Burch ate lunch at the Waterfront Mission. He says he’s happy he was able to make it.

“I’m thankful, even though I’m by myself,” said Burch. “If I had friends, I would tell them to come but I just thank God, I made it myself.”

Kirkland says prep for Thanksgiving started about 2 weeks ago. 60 turkeys later, they’ve fed hundreds of people throughout the week.

“Our first meals went out this past Sunday morning, so we have been sending out multitudes of meals everyday for different organizations and different groups, so we’ve sent out food to over 700,” said Kirkland. “We still have our in-house meals that we do everyday: breakfast, lunch and dinner so this week alone, we’ve fed over 1,000 people.”

Any leftover food from Thursday will also be packaged up and given out to people in the community.

Click here for more information on the Waterfront Rescue Mission.