Waterfront mission cooks Thanksgiving dinner for people in need

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – The Waterfront Mission is cooking a huge Thanksgiving dinner for people in need, the homeless and their clients. They operate out of two locations in Mobile and Pensacola. They believe everyone deserves a hot meal on Thanksgiving.

They will serve a few hundred meals on Thanksgiving Day. They have a surplus of volunteers that they had to defer people to volunteer for Christmas Day and later in the Holiday season. They are always looking for extra help and donations to keep their mission running.

I spoke with Nicolas Stewart about how much it means to him to be a part of the waterfront mission.

He explained, “Most people that I talk to on the street don’t associate thanks with thanksgiving. However, as you’ll find here at the mission many people are grateful.”

This mission has been running for about 70 years. They have clients that stay there long term in order to help them start a career and recover from injuries. They also have a huge amount of veteran clients that they help along the Gulf Coast.

