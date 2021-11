MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System (MAWSS) says contractors will have the water shut off at Parkmont Circle in west Mobile from 8:30-10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 2.

The shut-off is associated with the road widening project on Zeigler Boulevard. Forty homes will be affected by this shut-off.

“We apologize for the inconvenience this may cause our customers,” MAWSS said in a press release.