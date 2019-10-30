Water spout spotted off Dauphin Island

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — During Wednesday’s severe weather, a water spout was spotted off Dauphin Island around 12:34 p.m. during a tornado warning that was issued.
This photo was sent in by Brandy Argo showing the spout over the Gulf.
