Water rescue at house on Pinehill Drive in Midtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Fire Department made more than 60 water rescues on Thursday, September 19. One of those was in a house on Pinehill Drive in Midtown.

Firefighters stretched tape across Pinehill Drive warning people to turn around, but one woman got there before firefighters. She turned onto her street and saw flooding. While the woman did not want to go on camera, she did tell us what it was like coming home and realizing her family was in still inside their house.

She said, “I was coming home to really go to sleep and then realized that my baby was in there with her children, so I said, well let me call fire and rescue so that somebody could help her get out because I wasn’t going in that water.”

Firefighters helped the woman’s daughter and children out of the house. The woman said, “The water can get in the foundation and it can make the floor collapse or something, so I wanted to make sure the safety of them.”

She tells us she’s lived in this house since December and didn’t even know the water could get this high. We asked her if she had plans to stay anywhere else due to the flooding. She said, “Really don’t have none at this time.”