MOBILE, Ala.(WKRG) — When the pandemic hit live music seized around Mobile. The entertainment industry has been hit hard over the past year. But they are now starting to see hope... and music on the horizon.

We might not be having Mardi Gras but the City of Mobile is welcoming back live music in a new and different way. This will be one of the first concerts that The Saenger has hosted in over a year. Jamey Johnson and Randy Houser are setting out on their Cadillac Country Tour!