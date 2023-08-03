MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — School is starting next week, which means that high school sports are back and these athletes have spent their summer preparing to bring it all out on the field. But practices have been extra sweaty this summer due to the south Alabama heat.

“When our guys come in, they are hydrated,” Vigor High School Football coach, Marcus Cook said.

Vigor High School’s football team has spent their summer conditioning for the upcoming season. But the team has had to take safety precautions to ensure they are not at risk of injury.

Cook said during the summer months, practices are only an hour long and the athletes take six to seven different breaks in that hour to cool down.

They also keep water and ice at arm’s reach.

Cook told WKRG that during these summer heat waves, they focus on the mental side of the game, where they won’t run full plays but will walk through plays for athletes to get the reps in.

“Sometimes you just have to understand that it’s so hot that you can’t get a lot done… it has to be a little more mental sometimes and you can’t be as intense because you have kid’s lives on your hands,” Cook said.