WATCH: Three departments fight early morning house fire in Citronelle

Mobile County

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — A home on Jim Platt Road caught fire early Monday morning. A neighbor called in the fire at 3:30 a.m.

The Citronelle, Calcedeaver, and Georgetown fire departments worked together to put out the flames.

No one was home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

