WATCH: Surveillance video appears to show man taking baseball bat out of home where woman was beaten to death

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — Neighbors claim their surveillance video shows a murder suspect walking out of his home with the murder weapon: a baseball bat.

A viewer sent this video to News 5.

Investigators say a woman was beaten to death in her bed Thursday morning.

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office says the suspect, Christopher Kern, was still at the home when deputies arrived.

Deputies found Latasha Johnson laying in her bed, beaten to death by a baseball bat. Neighbors say Kern is the father of one of Johnson’s children. They also tell us the two argued in the weeks leading up to the murder.

LATEST STORIES: