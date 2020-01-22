WATCH: Soldier surprises son at Mobile County school

Mobile County
Posted: / Updated:

IRVINGTON, Ala. (WKRG) — A sweet moment captured on camera where an Irvington student received a huge surprise.

Warrant Officer Ashley Plymale surprised her son Brice Tuesday during lunch at Pearl Haskew Elementary School, says the Mobile County Public School System.

Plymale had just come home from a 10-month deployment while serving in Iraq and Kuwait with the 244th Combat Aviation Brigade.

Watch the full video below:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc.

