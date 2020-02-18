MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — This video of a Mobile Police Officer getting in on the Mardi Gras action is making the rounds on social media.
Zeb Ramey took the video on Feb. 13 during the Order of the Polka Dots parade.
LATEST STORIES:
- 6-year-old girl attacked by mountain lion saved by adult who punched it in the ribs
- Ozzy Osbourne cancels tour dates due to health
- Virginia parents sentenced to 20 years after infant daughter dies of heroin, cocaine overdose
- WATCH: MPD Officer breaks it down during Mardi Gras parade
- STANDOFF: Man barricaded inside Semmes home