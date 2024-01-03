MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officers with the Mobile Police Department are looking for a man who they said broke into a Winn-Dixie on Christmas Day.

On Dec. 25, around 5:30 p.m., surveillance video inside the Government Boulevard store captured a man breaking a window at the store and entering.

The man is seen a few minutes later leaving the same way he came in — this time, carrying store merchandise.

In a news release from MPD, the man is described as “having a slim build, grey hair, and was observed wearing a blue long-sleeved shirt with the word ‘staff’ written on the back, along with dark-colored pants.”

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

