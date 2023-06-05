MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chaos erupted outside a Chevron Gas Station after an argument led to an exchange of gunfire, and it’s all caught on camera. Fortunately, nobody was injured inside the store.

Mobile Police are investigating a shooting at a Chevron Gas Station on Spring Hill Avenue that happened Friday night. WKRG News 5 obtained surveillance video of what led up to the shooting.

In the video, a woman gets out of her car and approaches another burgundy sedan. An argument starts between her and the person inside the other car.

The woman walks around to the other side with a gun in her hand and begins arguing with someone inside.

As the car drives off, someone in the car begins shooting, and the other woman begins shooting back, causing everyone at the gas station to fall to the ground.

After the gun battle, the woman gets back in her car and drives off.

According to Mobile Police, the woman who shot went to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. It’s unclear what started the argument, and no arrests have been made.

Mobile Police say this remains an active investigation.