WATCH: Mobile brothers meet their biological family

Mobile County

by: Rose Ann Haven

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Mobile brothers from Mobile, are spending a Thanksgiving they’ve wished for their entire lives.

63-year-old Louis Payne and 64-year-old Joey Shamburger, adopted as babies, met their brother Sammy Ortiz at Ortiz’s home in Tampa, Florida tonight.

The brothers embraced, kissed, and promised to make a lot of road trips to and from Mobile.  With tears in his eyes, Payne described the emotional meeting, “Unbeileivable, man.  I mean gosh, gosh, gosh, to be with your family.  You dream about it, but you don’t think it’s possible.  You know, God is good all the time and what a blessing.  I asked him to let me meet my family before I died.

Ortiz told his brothers, “You are home.”

Shamburger said he was ready to eat some Puerto Rican food!  The brothers were raised by African-American parents and thought they were black.  Now, they are excited to learn about their Hispanic Heritage.

