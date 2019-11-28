WATCH: Mobile brothers meet their biological family

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Two Mobile brothers from Mobile, are spending a Thanksgiving they’ve wished for their entire lives.

63-year-old Louis Payne and 64-year-old Joey Shamburger, adopted as babies, met their brother Sammy Ortiz at Ortiz’s home in Tampa, Florida tonight.

The brothers embraced, kissed, and promised to make a lot of road trips to and from Mobile. With tears in his eyes, Payne described the emotional meeting, “Unbeileivable, man. I mean gosh, gosh, gosh, to be with your family. You dream about it, but you don’t think it’s possible. You know, God is good all the time and what a blessing. I asked him to let me meet my family before I died.

Ortiz told his brothers, “You are home.”

Shamburger said he was ready to eat some Puerto Rican food! The brothers were raised by African-American parents and thought they were black. Now, they are excited to learn about their Hispanic Heritage.