WATCH: Locals give thoughts on Kanye making presidential ballot in Mississippi

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Kanye West will officially be on the Mississippi ballot in November as an Independent.
To do so, he needed to pay a $2,500 fee to the Secretary of State’s office and get 1,000 valid signatures.
Mississippi is one of 12 states that has accepted the rapper on the ballot.
Watch the video to see what people in Downtown Mobile had to say about this.
