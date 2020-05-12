WATCH – Local artist makes plea to thief, ‘Please don’t destroy my artwork’

MOBILE, Ala – (WKRG)– Ryan Bathrop of Mobile doesn’t know exactly when a thief stole a utility trailer from his front yard, but he’s more concerned about recovering what was inside.

“To the person who stole this, please set my paintings somewhere that someone can find them. I don’t care about the trailer as much as I do the paintings,” Bathrop,owner of Southern Window Art .

The 46-year-old musician paints on old windows to supplement his income.

“It’s all pieces of local landmarks, Middle Bay Lighthouse. It has St. Mary’s Church, some beach scenes, Dauphin Island Bridge.”

Bathrop says the 5′ by 8′ utility trailer with the paintings inside may have been stolen sometime last night or this morning from his home on Riviera Dr. East.

