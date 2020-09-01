WATCH: The Greater Gulf State Fair 2020 announcement

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Greater Gulf State Fair announced changes to the 2020 season and the fair dates at a press conference Tuesday.

The staff says they have four contingency plans and have taken precautions to follow procedures during the COVID-19 pandemic.

To get a full look at the plan click here. Watch the video above the the full announcement.

According to the press release, the total economic impact in 2019 by the Greater Gulf State Fair was $4,233,022.00, jobs created was 1,069, and taxes generated was $376,247.00.

