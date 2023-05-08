DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Even alligators know the best way to spend a weekend during the summer. A gator was seen riding the waves in Dauphin Island over the weekend.

Beachgoer Matt Harvill captured photos and video of the gator swimming near the shore. According to the Smithsonian National Zoo, alligators are normally found in freshwater and slow-moving rivers.

They can only be in salt water for small periods of time because they do not have salt glands.

The video was captured and posted to Facebook on Sunday. It received over 130 likes and nearly 2,000 shares.