MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Firefighters put out flames Tuesday night at a local convenience store.

The fire happened around 9 p.m. at the DBN Food Mart on Downtowner Boulevard in Mobile. Firefighters were on the scene and were quickly able to put the fire out.

A witness told WKRG that an ambulance had just pulled off when they arrived on the scene. We’ve reached out to the Mobile Fire-Rescue Department for more information.

We will update this article as soon as we know more.