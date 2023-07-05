MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A video of a group of people helping a beached dolphin back into the water off Dauphin Island is getting a lot of attention.

Some experts say things should have been done a little differently in this situation but the rescuers say they did what they felt was necessary to save the dolphin’s life.

“A man just comes running across the beach saying, I need help there’s a dolphin that just beached itself and so, of course, I was like, well, here we go,” said the main rescuer, Victoria Rice.

In the video, you can see Rice splashing water on the dolphin. She said her first instinct was to call her brother-in-law who works with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab. He got her in contact with the marine mammal stranding network but by that time Rice took matters into her own hands.

“By that point, I had gone across to the dolphin and I had told everybody, don’t push it in the water yet, let’s check it out,” said Rice.

Rice said the dolphin was young and didn’t seem like it was in distress or hurt in any way. She said it seemed like it was trying to catch food but just got stuck in the process and needed a little push.

“I grabbed his back tail fin and I had two other gentlemen grab the side and we just pulled them slowly back into the water,” said Rice. “He actually jumped a little bit like a ‘thank you’ jump as he went out into the water.”

WKRG spoke with Dr. Cat Vendl, a marine mammal veterinarian with the Dauphin Island Sea Lab, who said many people don’t realize, pulling a beached marine mammal back into the water isn’t always helping it like we’d think and the group should’ve acted differently.

“It is in our nature to want to help and that is great…That makes us human so that is awesome but often it’s just a question of what is the right help?” said Dr. Vendl.

The first step is calling the stranding network and waiting on trained personnel.

“The situation is that although sometimes or a lot of the times, the animals don’t look sick or don’t look like they have any injuries, they are very good at actually camouflaging that,” said Dr. Vendl. “When you push it back, it is very likely that it will strand again very soon after and you just delay the opportunity for the animal to get help.”

Rice said now that she knows, she’ll take a different approach next time.

“If it was to happen to me again, I would wait,” said Rice. “I think the dolphin is fine because it swam off as happy as could be.”

If you see a beached marine mammal off-shore call the hotline at 1-877-WHALE-HELP.