WATCH: Crowd counts out seconds Floyd was pinned under officer’s knee at Cathedral Square vigil

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While protests ramped up near I-10 in Downtown Mobile, blocks away at Cathedral Square, Kim and Jordan Pettway organized a vigil to honor George Floyd, Ahmauh Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

The crowd counted, out loud, to 526. The number of seconds Floyd was reportedly pinned under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee.

