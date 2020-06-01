MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While protests ramped up near I-10 in Downtown Mobile, blocks away at Cathedral Square, Kim and Jordan Pettway organized a vigil to honor George Floyd, Ahmauh Arbery and Breonna Taylor.
The crowd counted, out loud, to 526. The number of seconds Floyd was reportedly pinned under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee.
LATEST STORIES:
- WATCH: Crowd counts out seconds Floyd was pinned under officer’s knee at Cathedral Square vigil
- Saraland Walmart closes early, possible threat of riots on social media
- Mobile Co. deputies report son shot father on Old Pascagoula Road
- Dry Monday, eye on tropics
- Nick Saban releases statement on George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbrey