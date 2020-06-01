WATCH: Crowd counts out seconds Floyd was pinned under officer’s knee at Cathedral Square vigil

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — While protests ramped up near I-10 in Downtown Mobile, blocks away at Cathedral Square, Kim and Jordan Pettway organized a vigil to honor George Floyd, Ahmauh Arbery and Breonna Taylor.

The crowd counted, out loud, to 526. The number of seconds Floyd was reportedly pinned under Officer Derek Chauvin’s knee.

