MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — An offshore oil rig called Watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector New Orleans early Friday morning about a 40-foot sailboat taking on water about 70 miles south of Mobile, according to a Coast Guard news release.

Video released by the Coast Guard shows the vessel tossed in turbulent waters and a helicopter crew hoist the boat’s sole passenger out of danger.

The MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew out of Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans brought that person to Lakefront Airport in New Orleans to wait for emergency medical services. The Coast Guard said the “boater was last reported to be in stable condition.”