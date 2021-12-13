Wastewater overflows on Saybrook Blvd. in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Area Water and Sewer System said they responded to a sanitary sewer overflow on Saybrook Blvd. on Friday, Dec. 10.

MAWSS said in a news release approximately 138 gallons of wastewater overflowed because of a break on a sewer force main service.

MAWSS was able to reclaim 69 gallons of overflow, while 69 gallons overflowed into the Halls Mill Creek. MAWSS crews did repair the broken force main service and are taking the necessary steps to prevent any future overflows in this area.

Health officials advise residents to take precautions when coming in contact with standing water that may have accumulated from this overflow. If you have come in direct contact with standing water with untreated sewage, you are advised to wash your hands and clothing thoroughly.

Those using Halls Mill Creek for recreational purposes are also advised to take precautions because of the overflow. Any seafood taken from the creek should be thoroughly cooked before eating and wash your hands after cleaning seafood and before prepping your food.