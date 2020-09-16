Waste Management to resume collection services in Mobile County, surrounding areas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Waste Management announced today it will resume all collection services for commercial and roll-off service customers in Mobile County and the surrounding areas, serviced by Waste Management’s Theodore, Ala., site, tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17. All Waste Management collection services in Baldwin County are suspended tomorrow.

Due to potential road obstructions, Waste Management will delay the start of some collection routes tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17. For any stops that are not accessible due to road and safety concerns, Waste Management will attempt to service those customers on their next scheduled collection day.

LATEST STORIES