Waste Management to resume collection services in Mobile County, surrounding areas

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Waste Management announced today it will resume all collection services for commercial and roll-off service customers in Mobile County and the surrounding areas, serviced by Waste Management’s Theodore, Ala., site, tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17. All Waste Management collection services in Baldwin County are suspended tomorrow.
Due to potential road obstructions, Waste Management will delay the start of some collection routes tomorrow, Thursday, Sept. 17. For any stops that are not accessible due to road and safety concerns, Waste Management will attempt to service those customers on their next scheduled collection day.
LATEST STORIES
- USPS changes led to 85 million late deliveries in a single week, Senate Democrat’s investigation finds
- Kids aren’t born racist – one teacher’s experience
- Mobile Fire-Rescue responds to more than 220 disaster-related incidents in 12 hours
- Mobile County EMA relocates shelter to Baker High School
- Second stimulus checks: Trump wants direct payments, urges GOP to go higher on aid