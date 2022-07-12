Washington Co. deputies looking for missing man, last seen in October

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who’s been missing since October of 2021.

Daniel Blake Jenkins left Citronelle for work in Moss Point, Miss. Family members haven’t been able to get in touch with him since. Investigators believe he was driving a 2002 white F-150 with an Alabama license plate. The plate number is 2851BF5, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

Jenkins has green eyes and brown hair. He is about 5 feet 10 inches and weighs about 150 pounds, according to ALEA. If you have any information, call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 251-847-2202.