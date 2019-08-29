Warrant issued for NBA star DeMarcus Cousins

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say an arrest warrant has been issued for NBA star DeMarcus Cousins on a misdemeanor domestic violence charge.

On Tuesday, a protective order was filed against Cousins after he reportedly threatened his child’s mother. According to court records, the woman who filed the protective order against Cousins says he threatened her life. Court documents also list their 7-year-old on the protective order.

Cousins is currently signed with the LA Lakers. He played basketball at LeFlore High School before leaving for college in 2009.

Cousins reportedly got married over the weekend.