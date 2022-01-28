MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — In response to Mobile’s cold weather streak, the city is opening up a warming center at the James Seals Community Center.

Those in need of shelter can visit the center when it opens at 5 p.m today. It will stay open until noon on Saturday. Temperatures are expected to drop into the lower 20s tonight making it a much-needed space for those who don’t have a warm place to fight the cold. The wind chill is expected to make it feel even colder, sitting at 18 degrees.

The center located at 540 Texas St. will be run by Mobile police, parks and recreation and the south Alabama chapter of the American Red Cross, according to a press release published by the city of Mobile earlier today.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson thanked the Red Cross for their role in running and opening the warming center.

“I’d like to thank the staff at the South Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross for helping us stand up this warming center so quickly in response to the winter weather in our area,” Mayor Sandy Stimpson said. “This also wouldn’t be possible without the strong network of community volunteers who serve those experiencing homelessness in our community each and every day.”

Any programs or events scheduled at the Seals Center will either be canceled or moved to the Dotch community center at 3100 Bank Ave.