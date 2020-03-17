Ward staying with 49ers

San Francisco 49ers free safety Jimmie Ward speaks during a media availability for the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The San Francisco 49ers will resign safety Jimmie Ward to a three-year deal worth $28.5 million, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rappaport.

Ward was a free agent, coming off the best season of his six-year NFL career. He led San Francisco in tackles in their Super Bowl LIV loss to Kansas City.

No details have been made available, but Rappaport reports the contract likely will be heavily incentivized, due to Ward’s history of injuries.

Ward was a first round pick by the Niners in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois. He played high school football in Mobile at Davidson.