Ward, Pierce hit free agent market next week

Two veterans from the Mobile area will be looking to cash in, when the NFL’s free agent signing period opens next week.

Defensive tackle Michael Pierce, who has spent his first four years in the league with the Baltimore Ravens, and safety Jimmie Ward, who has spent the first six years of his career with the San Francisco 49ers, are both unrestricted free agents.

Pierce is a 340-pound run-stopping nose guard who recorded 35 tackles and recovered a fumble last season for Baltimore. Pierce finished as a top-12 defensive tackle in two of the past three seasons, according to Pro Football Focus, which considers him the best run stuffer on the open market.

The Boston Herald projects that Pierce will garner a 3-year, $15 million deal and says the Patriots could be a landing spot for the Daphne High and Samford grad.

Spotrac, a salary and salary cap website, projects Pierce’s value at $4.7 million a year.

Pierce made $3.2 million last season on a one-year deal after the Ravens placed a second-round tender on him as a restricted free agent. That means a team signing Pierce would have had to send a second round pick to Baltimore.

The day after the Ravens’ playoff loss to the Titans, Pierce said he’d be happy to remain with the team, while also making clear that he understood he might have to leave Baltimore.

“This is the only family I’ve known,” Pierce said of the Ravens. “I would love for it to continue that way. But the NFL offseason is a beast in itself, so you’ve got to kind of take it as it goes. It’s out of my hands at this point.”

Ward is probably looking at a bigger deal than Pierce, as a number of factors are coming into play in his favor.

First, Ward is coming off the best season of his previously injury-riddled NFL career. Pro Football Focus graded Ward as the No. 6 overall safety last season. He was an important part of the NFC Champion 49ers defense.



Also, the 2020 NFL Draft is not considered to be deep at safety.

Ward was played last season on a one-year, $5 million “prove it” contract.

San Francisco General manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan are big fans of Ward. Kyle Shanahan even said about Ward, “I’d wear his jersey on the sideline if I could. I love his mentality. I love watching him play.”



But with just over $13 million in salary cap space, the Niners may have a hard time re-signing the 28-year-old.

Spotrac estimates Ward’s market value at more than seven million-dollars a year.

Ward was the thirtieth overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft out of Northern Illinois. Starting 44 games in six seasons, Ward has made 251 tackles and nine tackles for loss, intercepted two passes, forced two fumbles, recovered two fumbles, and scored a touchdown. He has missed considerable playing time due to injuries including a broken foot, quad strains, a concussion, broken clavicle, and a broken forearm.

Ward played his high school football at Davidson in Mobile.

Free agents may begin negotiating with other teams on Monday and can sign starting Wednesday.