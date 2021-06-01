Wanted sex offender, missing juvenile found in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A sex offender wanted in Kentucky was caught in Mobile with a missing minor.

Mobile Police say their detectives were contacted by police in Louisville about Nathaniel Blancher, who they believed was in Mobile and possibly had a missing juvenile with him.

Mobile detectives found Blancher and located the missing minor.

Blancher was arrested and charged with sex abuse second degree, and also had warrants from Kentucky.

Blancher has been arrested before in Mobile County. Jail records show he was charged with several counts of possessing and distributing obscene materials.

FULL RELEASE FROM THE MOBILE POLICE DEPARTMENT:

On 05/30/2021 Mobile Police Detectives were contacted by Louisville KY P.D. that a Nathaniel Blancher 06/03/1983 was in Mobile and possibly had a missing juvenile with him. Detectives began looking for him and located him in the 2500 block of Arc Road and located the missing juvenile. Blancher was arrested and charged for new charges of (SORNA) Sex Offender Notification Act, Sex Abuse Second Degree and had warrants from Kentucky.