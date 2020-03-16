Wanted Mobile serial robbery suspect now in custody

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police have located Princeton Ealey, who is suspected in multiple robberies.

Investigators have connected him to the string of Toulminville robberies that happened in February, as well as two robberies on March 7 and one on March 8.

He’s also arrested on seven warrants, according to police. The release continued to say: At this time, Mobile Police are still exploring Ealey as a suspect for the other robberies.

