MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A police chase resulted in the arrest of a wanted man on Wednesday morning, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Devan Sanders, 30, was arrested on Wednesday after police attempted to stop his vehicle on Old Shell Road near Hillcrest Road. According to MPD, “the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued at a slow rate of speed.”

Officers stopped Sanders at Hillcrest Road and Grelot Road, but he discarded drugs out of the window before stopping. Those drugs were quickly recovered by MPD.

Once Sanders stopped his vehicle, he surrendered to police and was taken into custody. He was then transported to Metro Jail.

At the time of the arrest, Sanders had outstanding warrants including child abandonment.

He was charged with attempting to elude, possession of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and reckless endangerment on top of his outstanding warrants.