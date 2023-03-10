MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they arrested a wanted man Thursday night who led officers on a chase ending when he ran into a home.

Trey Clark, 30, was arrested and charged with certain persons forbidden, attempting to elude and possession of marijuana. Clark was also had a warrant for his arrest by the U.S. Marshals for a probation violation.

Police said they tried to pull over Clark at Florida Street and Springhill Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. on Thursday, March 9.

Clark did not stop and led police on a chase. Police said the pursuit ended when Clark hit a home with people inside, “causing minor damage.” No one was injured.

Clark then got out of the car and tried to run, according to police, but he was caught.