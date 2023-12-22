MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department is investigating a stabbing that left two teenagers with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers responded to a reported assault before 3 p.m. Thursday at 2459 Dog River Drive.

According to police, the incident was a physical altercation between two groups of females.

A 15-year-old girl allegedly stabbed two girls from the other group and ran away before police arrived, News 5 has learned.

Two females suffered non-life-threatening injuries at Dog River Park on Thursday. (Joshua Harlan, WKRG News 5)

Both stabbed girls are teenagers: one is 15 years old, and the other is 18 years old.

Mobile police originally said their injuries appeared to be life-threatening, but Friday, the police department said the injuries were non-life-threatening.

The investigation remains ongoing.