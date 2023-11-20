MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Police are searching for two people who allegedly stole an unattended vehicle that was left running Saturday night at a gas station.

The vehicle was reportedly stolen at the Chevron Gas Station at 139 S. Sage Ave. after being left unattended and running.

Officers saw the stolen vehicle near Dauphin Street and Sage Avenue and began chasing it, according to a Mobile Police Department news release.

The vehicle struck a mailbox on the 2000 block of Ralston Road, and the driver and passenger exited the vehicle and ran away, police said.

The vehicle was returned to the owner, but the driver and passenger are still on the loose, according to the MPD.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on this case can contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-1700.

