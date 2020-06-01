Walmart locations in Mobile, Tillman’s Corner closing early Monday

MIAMI, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 18: Walmart carts are seen outside of a store as the company reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings that fell short of analysts‚Äô estimates on February 18, 2020 in Miami, Florida. Walmart earned $1.38 a share, short of some analysts expectations for $1.43 per share. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — At least two local Walmart locations are closing early Monday, including one that did the same on Sunday ahead of the evening “I Can’t Breathe” protests.

The stores on the I-65 Service Road in Mobile and on Rangeline Road in Tillman’s Corner both posted on Facebook they would be closing Monday at 6 p.m.

It’s unclear if the early closure on Monday is once again related to the ongoing protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

News 5 called both locations. An employee who answered at the Rangeline Road store said she and other workers were still waiting to find out the exact reason. Several calls to the I-65 Service Road location went unanswered.

Sunday night, there was a report of shots fired near the I-65 Service Road location not far from where protesters had gathered earlier in the evening. The store had already closed early for the night.

The protests in Mobile, including one downtown where a woman used a bat to shatter a police cruiser’s window, were part of a growing “I Can’t Breathe” movement demanding justice for the death of Floyd in police custody on Memorial Day.

