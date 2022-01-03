Walmart asks court to throw out $2.1m verdict in shoplifting arrest case

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Attorneys for Walmart have asked a Mobile County Circuit Court judge to overturn the jury verdict in a case brought by a Semmes woman who claimed she was falsely arrested for shoplifting.

In a motion filed December 29th, 2021, Walmart says Lesleigh Nurse failed to prove the company was guilty of abuse of process by charging her criminally for shoplifting then attempting to recover money through Alabama’s civil recovery laws.

At the end of October, a jury ruled in favor of Nurse in a $2.1m verdict. Nurse claimed she had been falsely accused of shoplifting in November 2016 by a loss prevention manager at the Semmes Walmart store. The company claimed she failed to pay for 11 items found in her shopping bags. A warrant was later issued for her arrest. The criminal charge was later dropped.

Nurse claims the self-scanning machines at the store were malfunctioning and that she even asked for help from a store associate to get her groceries scanned.

After the verdict, a spokesman for Walmart said, “We don’t believe the verdict is supported by the evidence and the damages awarded exceed what is allowed by law. We will be filing post-trial motions.”

The judge in the case is now considering a motion to stop any enforcement of the jury’s verdict until the company files its notice of appeal.