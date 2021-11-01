Walker Hayes’ ‘Fancy Like Tour’ to make a stop at Mobile Saenger Theatre

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Walker Hayes’ “Fancy Like Tour” will be at the Mobile Saenger Theatre next year.

Hayes will perform at the Saenger on Feb. 17, 2022.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 5 starting at 10 a.m. and are priced at $25, $30, and $50.

Hayes is originally from Mobile, and his smash hit “Fancy Like,” has topped every country streaming and sales chart since its release and has spent eight weeks and counting at the number one spot on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs. The track is now in the top 10 on Billboard’s Hot 100 Songs. Propelled by the TikTok dance Hayes made to the song with his teenage daughter, “Fancy Like” has been used over half a million times on the app, with that original, homemade video, racking up over 30 million views and being used in a national Applebee’s campaign.