Walk to End Alzheimer’s coming to Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alzheimer’s Association is hosting the Mobile Bay Walk to End Alzheimer’s Nov. 14 at Spring Hill College. 

The walk will provide residents an opportunity to raise awareness about Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia. Residents are encouraged to carry flowers to symbolize their commitment to ending Alzehimer’s disease, according to the Walk to End Alzheimer’s event website. To start a team, click here.

The event will be in-person and event organizers will provide hand sanitizing stations and masks. Social distancing is encouraged. Event organizers urge participants to wear masks in crowded areas or be vaccinated against COVID-19.

