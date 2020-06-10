Walk-through of Saraland neighborhood ‘smart home’

SARALAND, Ala. (WKRG) — Smart homes are becoming more common around the Mobile area. Many have heard the term smart home but are still unsure of what exactly qualifies a home as one.

News 5 Colleen Peterson is walking you through a showcase home to demonstrate to you all of the gadgets and energy efficient appliances that are used in this Smart Home. Sean Bryant, who works at Brett Robertson Real Estate, oversaw the building process and explained all of the features.

“You can tell the dishwasher to start from the bedroom if you want too. The oven can alert you when the food is done,” Brett said.

You can unlock doors, open the garage, close shutters, manage all of the security features and appliances all through the application.

“If you’re at the grocery store and you forgot what was in the fridge you can pull up on your phone the cameras in the fridge,” Sean said.

There’s a touch screen on the refrigerator that allows you to pull up recipes, play music, and there are even cameras inside the fridge. This home is designed to be 50% more energy efficient than other homes on the market today. There are 2×6 walls on the exterior of the home and draft stops in the attic so they basically built a shell around the house.

“You do pay a little more on the front end but the result on the back in is that you got a more energy efficient house that’s going to cost you less each month to heat and cool it,” Sean said.



Alabama Power Smart Neighborhood Homes feature energy-efficient appliances, connected devices and innovative solutions that are about 50-percent more efficient than a typical existing home.

